Becton Dickinson and Co (BDX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their hold rating on shares of Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) in a research note released on Thursday, April 13th. They currently have a $177.00 target price on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Becton Dickinson and from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $190.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Becton Dickinson and from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $206.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Raymond James Financial, Inc. reiterated an outperform rating and set a $180.00 target price (down from $200.00) on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Becton Dickinson and currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $186.09.

Shares of Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) traded up 2.42% during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $186.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,770,920 shares. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $183.31 and a 200-day moving average of $175.44. The company has a market capitalization of $39.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.12 and a beta of 1.00. Becton Dickinson and has a 1-year low of $157.60 and a 1-year high of $187.20.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.22. Becton Dickinson and had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 25.25%. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Becton Dickinson and will post $9.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Jeffrey S. Sherman sold 31,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.02, for a total transaction of $5,664,149.28. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,977,361.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in Becton Dickinson and by 21.4% in the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 28,213 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,968,000 after buying an additional 4,972 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its stake in Becton Dickinson and by 3.9% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 39,214 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,048,000 after buying an additional 1,485 shares during the period. Parkwood LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and during the third quarter valued at approximately $281,000. SPC Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and during the third quarter valued at approximately $849,000. Finally, Malaga Cove Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and during the third quarter valued at approximately $953,000. 82.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Becton Dickinson and

Becton, Dickinson and Company (BD) is a global medical technology company engaged in the development, manufacture and sale of a range of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products. The Company operates through two segments: BD Medical and BD Life Sciences. The BD Medical segment produces an array of medical technologies and devices that are used to help improve healthcare delivery in a range of settings.

