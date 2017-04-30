ThyssenKrupp AG (TKA) Given a €27.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

ThyssenKrupp AG (FRA:TKA) received a €27.00 ($29.35) price target from stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 12th. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Group LLC set a €30.00 ($32.61) price target on shares of ThyssenKrupp AG and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Berenberg Bank set a €28.70 ($31.20) price target on shares of ThyssenKrupp AG and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €25.50 ($27.72) price objective on shares of ThyssenKrupp AG and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €22.00 ($23.91) price target on shares of ThyssenKrupp AG and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Barclays PLC set a €18.50 ($20.11) price objective on shares of ThyssenKrupp AG and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €25.29 ($27.49).

Shares of ThyssenKrupp AG (FRA:TKA) traded up 0.464% during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching €21.857. 2,547 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €22.54 and its 200 day moving average price is €22.59. ThyssenKrupp AG has a 1-year low of €16.61 and a 1-year high of €24.65. The stock has a market capitalization of €12.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 37.815.

ThyssenKrupp AG Company Profile

ThyssenKrupp AG is a Germany-based technology holding company operating through eight business segments. Steel Europe segment, which produces carbon steel flat products. Steel Americas, engaged in production, processing and marketing of high-grade carbon steels. Stainless Global segment is engaged in production of stainless steel products and materials.

