Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Allergan plc (AGN) a $279.00 Price Target

Royal Bank of Canada set a $279.00 target price on Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN) in a research report released on Wednesday, April 12th. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on AGN. Goldman Sachs Group Inc cut shares of Allergan plc from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Vetr downgraded shares of Allergan plc from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating and set a $216.36 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Allergan plc from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Deutsche Bank AG reiterated a buy rating and issued a $247.00 price target (up from $245.00) on shares of Allergan plc in a report on Friday, December 23rd. Finally, Bank of America Corp reiterated a buy rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of Allergan plc in a report on Friday, December 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $266.15.

Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN) traded up 0.33% on Wednesday, hitting $243.86. The stock had a trading volume of 1,835,243 shares. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $238.44 and its 200-day moving average is $221.70. The company has a market cap of $81.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 1.07. Allergan plc has a 52-week low of $184.50 and a 52-week high of $261.27.

Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.76 by $0.14. Allergan plc had a net margin of 100.04% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Allergan plc will post $16.03 earnings per share for the current year.

WARNING: This article was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/30/royal-bank-of-canada-analysts-give-allergan-plc-agn-a-279-00-price-target-updated.html.

In related news, Director Paul Bisaro sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.68, for a total transaction of $17,267,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 274,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,646,069.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AGN. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Allergan plc by 0.7% in the third quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the period. Trust Co increased its position in shares of Allergan plc by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co now owns 1,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Apriem Advisors increased its position in shares of Allergan plc by 1.2% in the third quarter. Apriem Advisors now owns 1,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Tarbox Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Allergan plc by 0.6% in the first quarter. Tarbox Group Inc. now owns 2,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, High Point Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Allergan plc by 3.6% in the third quarter. High Point Bank & Trust Co. now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.40% of the company’s stock.

About Allergan plc

Allergan, Inc is a multi-specialty healthcare company. The Company focuses on developing and commercializing pharmaceuticals, biologics, medical devices and over-the-counter (OTC) products. It discovers, develops and commercializes a range of products for the ophthalmic, neurological, medical aesthetics, medical dermatology, breast aesthetics, urological and other specialty markets.

Receive News & Ratings for Allergan plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allergan plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.