Roxgold Inc (ROG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Roxgold Inc (CVE:ROG) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Roxgold Company Profile

Roxgold Inc is a Canada-based gold exploration and development company. The Company is engaged in the business of acquiring, exploring and evaluating mineral properties, and developing them through to construction or disposing them when the evaluation is completed. The Company has a development project, the Yaramoko Gold Project, which is located in Burkina Faso, West Africa.

