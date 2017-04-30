RSP Permian Inc (RSPP) Given a $65.00 Price Target at Roth Capital

Roth Capital set a $65.00 target price on RSP Permian Inc (NYSE:RSPP) in a research note published on Wednesday, April 12th. The firm currently has a buy rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RSP Permian from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of RSP Permian in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc upgraded shares of RSP Permian from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank AG decreased their price objective on shares of RSP Permian to $52.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of RSP Permian from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. RSP Permian presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $48.07.

RSP Permian (NYSE:RSPP) traded up 0.24% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,986,365 shares. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.25. RSP Permian has a 52-week low of $29.15 and a 52-week high of $46.92. The company’s market cap is $5.43 billion.

RSP Permian (NYSE:RSPP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. RSP Permian had a negative net margin of 15.43% and a negative return on equity of 0.47%. The company earned $122.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. RSP Permian’s revenue was up 67.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that RSP Permian will post $0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other RSP Permian news, VP William Huck sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.31, for a total value of $153,240.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 329,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,632,799.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ted Collins, Jr. sold 42,000 shares of RSP Permian stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.80, for a total value of $1,713,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,355,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $340,902,400.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 94,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,741,780 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 23.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in RSP Permian during the first quarter valued at $345,000. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. raised its stake in RSP Permian by 3.1% in the first quarter. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $829,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. raised its stake in RSP Permian by 6.0% in the first quarter. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. now owns 145,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $6,007,000 after buying an additional 8,200 shares in the last quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of RSP Permian during the first quarter worth $893,000. Finally, Nationwide Fund Advisors raised its position in shares of RSP Permian by 3.2% in the first quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 88,767 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $3,678,000 after buying an additional 2,748 shares during the period. 63.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RSP Permian Company Profile

RSP Permian, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company. The Company is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development and production of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin of West Texas. The Company’s properties are located on contiguous acreage blocks in the Midland Basin, and the Delaware Basin, both sub-basins of the Permian Basin.

