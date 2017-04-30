Rogers Communications Inc. (RCI.B) PT Raised to C$61.00 at Morgan Stanley

Rogers Communications Inc. (TSE:RCI.B) (NYSE:RCI) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from C$54.00 to C$61.00 in a report released on Thursday, April 13th.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on RCI.B. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$60.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Desjardins boosted their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$57.50 to C$59.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$57.00 to C$59.00 in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Barclays PLC boosted their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$55.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$57.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Rogers Communications currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$61.27.

About Rogers Communications

Rogers Communications Inc is a communications and media company. The Company provides wireless communications services, and cable television, Internet, information technology (IT) and telephony services to consumers and businesses. Its segments include Wireless, Cable, Business Solutions and Media. The Wireless segment is engaged in wireless telecommunications operations for Canadian consumers and businesses.

