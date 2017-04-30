Rockwell Automation (ROK) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.39 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.39 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Rockwell Automation’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.35 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.44. Rockwell Automation reported earnings of $1.37 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rockwell Automation will report full year earnings of $6.27 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.15 to $6.35. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $6.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.41 to $7.20. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Rockwell Automation.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 38.57% and a net margin of 12.77%. Rockwell Automation’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have commented on ROK. Credit Suisse Group AG reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Barclays PLC increased their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $144.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Gabelli lowered Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.07.

In other news, Director Keith D. Nosbusch sold 33,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.00, for a total value of $5,118,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 435,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,713,086. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Keith D. Nosbusch sold 75,121 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.96, for a total value of $11,415,387.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 361,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,008,760.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 346,904 shares of company stock worth $52,562,126. 1.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Command Bank bought a new position in Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter worth $106,000. TLP Group LLC bought a new position in Rockwell Automation during the third quarter worth $138,000. SRB Corp increased its position in Rockwell Automation by 5.0% in the third quarter. SRB Corp now owns 1,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in Rockwell Automation during the third quarter worth $200,000. Finally, WealthTrust Fairport LLC bought a new position in Rockwell Automation during the third quarter worth $202,000. 72.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) traded down 1.20% during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $148.43. The stock had a trading volume of 1,333,146 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.56 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $153.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $138.76. Rockwell Automation has a 52 week low of $107.17 and a 52 week high of $159.78.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.23%.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc (Rockwell Automation) is a provider of industrial automation power, control and information solutions for manufacturers. The Company operates through two segments: Architecture & Software and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment contains various hardware, software and communication components of the Company’s integrated control and information architecture capable of controlling the customer’s industrial processes and connecting with their manufacturing enterprise.

