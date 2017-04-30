RLI Corp. (RLI) Earns Daily News Impact Rating of 0.14

News articles about RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) have trended somewhat positive on Sunday, according to AlphaOne Sentiment. The research group, a service of Accern, ranks the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources. AlphaOne ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. RLI Corp. earned a coverage optimism score of 0.14 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also gave media headlines about the insurance provider an impact score of 100 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on RLI shares. FBR & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of RLI Corp. in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised RLI Corp. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th.

Shares of RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) opened at 57.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.56 and a beta of 1.12. RLI Corp. has a 52 week low of $52.51 and a 52 week high of $71.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $58.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.85.

RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.05. RLI Corp. had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 14.08%. The firm earned $196.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that RLI Corp. will post $1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert P. Restrepo, Jr. bought 2,325 shares of RLI Corp. stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $56.02 per share, for a total transaction of $130,246.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $106,438. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Stone sold 941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.89, for a total transaction of $55,415.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About RLI Corp.

RLI Corp. is a specialty insurance company. The Company underwrites selected property and casualty insurance through subsidiaries, as well as offers insurance coverages in both the specialty admitted, and excess and surplus markets. It operates through Casualty, Property and Surety segments. Its Casualty segment consists of commercial and personal umbrella, general liability, commercial transportation, professional services, small commercial, executive products, medical professional liability and other casualty businesses.

