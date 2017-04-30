Rio Tinto plc’s (RIO) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Macquarie

Macquarie reissued their outperform rating on shares of Rio Tinto plc (LON:RIO) in a research report released on Thursday, April 13th. The firm currently has a GBX 4,200 ($53.69) target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on RIO. Barclays PLC reiterated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 4,490 ($57.40) price target on shares of Rio Tinto plc in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Liberum Capital reiterated a sell rating and issued a GBX 2,450 ($31.32) price target on shares of Rio Tinto plc in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. HSBC Holdings plc reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 4,000 ($51.14) price target on shares of Rio Tinto plc in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. BNP Paribas restated a neutral rating and set a GBX 3,600 ($46.02) target price on shares of Rio Tinto plc in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup Inc restated a neutral rating and set a GBX 3,600 ($46.02) target price on shares of Rio Tinto plc in a report on Thursday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 3,554.43 ($45.44).

Shares of Rio Tinto plc (LON:RIO) traded up 1.056% during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 3062.214. The stock had a trading volume of 3,636,187 shares. The company’s market cap is GBX 55.09 billion. Rio Tinto plc has a 12 month low of GBX 1,853.00 and a 12 month high of GBX 3,718.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 3,214.65 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 3,177.30.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd were given a dividend of GBX 100.56 ($1.29) per share. This is an increase from Rio Tinto plc’s previous dividend of $33.80. This represents a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd.

In other news, insider Jean-Sébastien Jacques bought 12 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 3,043 ($38.90) per share, with a total value of £365.16 ($466.84). Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,342 shares of company stock worth $12,081,377.

About Rio Tinto plc

Rio Tinto plc is a mining and metals company. The Company’s business is finding, mining and processing mineral resources. The Company’s segments include Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper & Diamonds, Energy & Minerals and Other Operations. The Company operates an iron ore business, supplying the global seaborne iron ore trade.

