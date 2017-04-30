Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (RIGL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd.
Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.01. Rigel Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 86.54% and a negative net margin of 255.84%. The firm earned $3 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 64.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Rigel Pharmaceuticals to post $-0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-0.39 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) traded up 0.34% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 561,723 shares. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.05 and its 200 day moving average is $2.70. Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.94 and a 12 month high of $4.38. The firm’s market cap is $365.63 million.
RIGL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, March 11th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target (down from $6.00) on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.50.
Rigel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. The Company is engaged in the discovery and development of targeted drugs in the therapeutic areas of immunology, oncology and immuno-oncology. The Company’s clinical programs include clinical studies of fostamatinib, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase (SYK) inhibitor in a range of indications.
