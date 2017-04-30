Resources Connection (RECN) Earns Daily News Sentiment Rating of 0.34

Press coverage about Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RECN) has trended positive this week, according to Alpha One Sentiment. The research firm, a service of Accern, ranks the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources. Alpha One ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Resources Connection earned a media sentiment score of 0.34 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also assigned headlines about the business services provider an impact score of 0 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Resources Connection from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 7th.

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RECN) opened at 13.90 on Friday. Resources Connection has a 12-month low of $12.41 and a 12-month high of $19.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $412.18 million, a PE ratio of 21.52 and a beta of 1.25.

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RECN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 5th. The business services provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.05. Resources Connection had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 4.40%. The company had revenue of $143.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Resources Connection will post $0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. Resources Connection’s payout ratio is 62.86%.

About Resources Connection

Resources Connection, Inc is a multinational consulting firm. The Company’s operating entities primarily provide services under the name Resources Global Professionals (RGP). The Company provides consulting and business initiative support services to its global client base in the areas of accounting; finance; corporate governance, risk and compliance (GRC) management; corporate advisory, strategic communications and restructuring; information management; human capital; supply chain management, and legal and regulatory.

