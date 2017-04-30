SunTrust Banks Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Dynegy Inc. (DYN)

Dynegy Inc. (NYSE:DYN) – Analysts at SunTrust Banks lowered their Q1 2017 EPS estimates for shares of Dynegy in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks Investment Research reports. SunTrust Banks analyst A. Agha now expects that the utilities provider will earn ($0.40) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.35). SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Dynegy’s Q2 2017 earnings at ($1.07) EPS, Q3 2017 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q4 2017 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, FY2017 earnings at ($1.89) EPS, Q1 2018 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q2 2018 earnings at ($0.62) EPS, Q3 2018 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at ($0.09) EPS and FY2018 earnings at ($0.09) EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on DYN. Deutsche Bank AG raised Dynegy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group Inc assumed coverage on Dynegy in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Dynegy in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Dynegy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted their target price on Dynegy from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.25.

Dynegy (NYSE:DYN) traded up 2.07% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.42. 3,388,067 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock’s market cap is $841.12 million. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.77. Dynegy has a 1-year low of $6.11 and a 1-year high of $22.01.

Dynegy (NYSE:DYN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.84. The business earned $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $969.87 million. Dynegy had a negative return on equity of 13.22% and a negative net margin of 28.25%.

In other news, insider Robert C. Flexon purchased 25,000 shares of Dynegy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.62 per share, for a total transaction of $190,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 704,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,369,158.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert C. Flexon purchased 15,000 shares of Dynegy stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.16 per share, for a total transaction of $107,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Japan Co. Ltd boosted its stake in Dynegy by 0.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Japan Co. Ltd now owns 89,856 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Dynegy by 0.8% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 142,993 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Dynegy by 0.8% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 247,431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,066,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in Dynegy by 8.2% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 32,365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 2,442 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Dynegy by 30.0% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period.

Dynegy Company Profile

Dynegy Inc (Dynegy) is a holding company and conducts the business operations through its subsidiaries. The primary business of Dynegy is the production and sale of electric energy, capacity and ancillary services from the fleet of 18 operating power plants in six states totaling approximately 12,300 megawatt (MW) of generating capacity.

