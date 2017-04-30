Comerica Incorporated (CMA) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2017 Earnings of $1.05 Per Share

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Group issued their Q2 2017 earnings estimates for shares of Comerica in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, according to Zacks Investment Research. Jefferies Group analyst K. Usdin forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $1.05 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Group also issued estimates for Comerica’s Q3 2017 earnings at $1.14 EPS and Q4 2017 earnings at $1.16 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CMA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 20th. FBR & Co reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Comerica in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Citigroup Inc downgraded shares of Comerica from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Comerica from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays PLC restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective (up from $69.00) on shares of Comerica in a report on Saturday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Comerica currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.65.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/30/research-analysts-set-expectations-for-comerica-incorporateds-q2-2017-earnings-cma-updated.html.

Shares of Comerica (NYSE:CMA) traded down 0.07% on Friday, hitting $70.70. 2,982,418 shares of the stock traded hands. The company has a market cap of $12.54 billion, a PE ratio of 20.48 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $68.83 and its 200-day moving average is $65.42. Comerica has a 12 month low of $36.82 and a 12 month high of $75.00.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $741 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $735.06 million. Comerica had a net margin of 16.00% and a return on equity of 6.92%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Comerica during the fourth quarter worth about $283,880,000. Eton Park Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Comerica during the fourth quarter worth about $140,887,000. Appaloosa LP bought a new position in Comerica during the fourth quarter worth about $78,462,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Comerica by 314.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,362,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,464,000 after buying an additional 1,033,275 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Comerica by 183.2% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,595,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,477,000 after buying an additional 1,031,876 shares during the period. 81.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Paul R. Obermeyer sold 15,235 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.79, for a total transaction of $1,032,780.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Megan D. Burkhart sold 28,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.58, for a total transaction of $1,946,304.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 103,035 shares of company stock worth $6,980,465 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th. This is a boost from Comerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is 34.33%.

About Comerica

Comerica Incorporated is a financial services company. The Company’s principal activity is lending to and accepting deposits from businesses and individuals. The Company’s segments include the Business Bank, the Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance and Other. The Business Bank serves middle market businesses, multinational corporations and governmental entities by offering various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services and loan syndication services.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Comerica (CMA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.