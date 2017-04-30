Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) – Research analysts at William Blair increased their Q2 2017 earnings per share estimates for shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report issued on Tuesday. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $2.53 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.33. William Blair also issued estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill’s Q4 2017 earnings at $2.23 EPS, FY2017 earnings at $9.24 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $13.13 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $18.94 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on CMG. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Maxim Group lifted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $430.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Buckingham Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $547.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $465.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $440.55.

WARNING: “Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc.’s Q2 2017 Earnings (CMG)” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright legislation. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/30/research-analysts-offer-predictions-for-chipotle-mexican-grill-inc-s-q2-2017-earnings-cmg.html.

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) opened at 474.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.61 billion, a PE ratio of 146.76 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $441.99 and a 200 day moving average of $410.82. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 1-year low of $352.96 and a 1-year high of $497.48.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The restaurant operator reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 0.59% and a return on equity of 2.60%. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.88) EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMG. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter worth approximately $95,773,000. Marcus Capital LLC boosted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 16.0% in the third quarter. Marcus Capital LLC now owns 7,425 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,144,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter worth approximately $105,799,000. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd boosted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.3% in the third quarter. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd now owns 39,277 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $16,634,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 326.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 459,967 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $194,797,000 after buying an additional 351,995 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Matthew H. Paull purchased 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $397.71 per share, for a total transaction of $159,084.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $165,447.36. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.58% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc (Chipotle), together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. The Company’s Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants serve a menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls (a burrito without the tortilla) and salads. As of December 31, 2016, the Company managed its operations and restaurants based on 11 regions.

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.