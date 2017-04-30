Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Identiv Inc (NASDAQ:INVE) by 32.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 234,940 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 56,980 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 2.12% of Identiv worth $747,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, Royce & Associates LP raised its position in Identiv by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 596,589 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after buying an additional 118,190 shares during the last quarter. 13.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Identiv Inc (NASDAQ:INVE) opened at 5.74 on Friday. Identiv Inc has a 12-month low of $1.61 and a 12-month high of $7.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.54 and its 200 day moving average is $4.22. The company’s market cap is $63.77 million.

Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $14.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.41 million. Identiv had a negative net margin of 58.03% and a negative return on equity of 252.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.77) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Identiv Inc will post ($0.27) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $747,000 Stake in Identiv Inc (INVE)” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/30/renaissance-technologies-llc-has-747000-stake-in-identiv-inc-inve.html.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Identiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Imperial Capital raised their price target on shares of Identiv from $3.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th.

About Identiv

Identiv, Inc is a global security technology company. The Company operates through four segments: Physical access control systems (PACS), Identity, Credentials and All Other. PACS segment provides solutions and services that enable the issuance, management and use of secure identity credentials in diverse markets.

Receive News & Ratings for Identiv Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Identiv Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.