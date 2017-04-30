Renaissance Investment Group LLC Reduces Position in The Coca-Cola Co (KO)

Renaissance Investment Group LLC decreased its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 334 shares during the period. Renaissance Investment Group LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 171,779,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,121,998,000 after buying an additional 4,023,734 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 2.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 60,254,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,549,953,000 after buying an additional 1,492,283 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 3.5% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 50,093,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,119,945,000 after buying an additional 1,704,510 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth about $1,486,731,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 30,176,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,251,102,000 after buying an additional 951,209 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.88% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) opened at 43.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $187.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.37 and a beta of 0.69. The Coca-Cola Co has a 12-month low of $39.88 and a 12-month high of $46.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.63 and its 200 day moving average is $41.83.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 32.94%. The company earned $9.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Co will post $1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.33%.

KO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $48.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Barclays PLC initiated coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Monday, January 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Coca-Cola from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Goldman Sachs Group Inc reissued a “sell” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group AG set a $43.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.39.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company is a beverage company. The Company owns or licenses and markets non-alcoholic beverage brands, primarily sparkling beverages and a range of still beverages, such as waters, flavored waters and enhanced waters, juices and juice drinks, ready-to-drink teas and coffees, sports drinks, dairy and energy drinks.

