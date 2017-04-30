Relx PLC (REL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Relx PLC (LON:REL) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,609.56 ($20.58).

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,750 ($22.37) target price on shares of Relx PLC in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group AG reissued an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 1,675 ($21.41) target price on shares of Relx PLC in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Kepler Capital Markets boosted their target price on Relx PLC from GBX 1,475 ($18.86) to GBX 1,600 ($20.46) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Goldman Sachs Group Inc upped their price target on Relx PLC from GBX 1,632 ($20.86) to GBX 1,738 ($22.22) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Relx PLC from GBX 1,655 ($21.16) to GBX 1,690 ($21.61) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd.

Relx PLC (LON:REL) opened at 1566.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,562.78 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,460.77. The stock’s market capitalization is GBX 31.99 billion. Relx PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 631.02 and a 52 week high of GBX 1,603.00.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 27th will be given a dividend of GBX 25.70 ($0.33) per share. This represents a yield of 1.74%. This is a boost from Relx PLC’s previous dividend of $10.25. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th.

In other Relx PLC news, insider Erik Engstrom sold 32,000 shares of Relx PLC stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,496 ($19.13), for a total transaction of £478,720 ($612,017.39). Also, insider N L. Luff sold 15,080 shares of Relx PLC stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,494 ($19.10), for a total transaction of £225,295.20 ($288,027.61). Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 225,879 shares of company stock worth $339,315,216.

About Relx PLC

RELX PLC is a holding company, which holds interests in RELX Group plc. RELX Group is a global provider of information and analytics for professional and business customers across industries. The Company operates in four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal, and Exhibitions.

