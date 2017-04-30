Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (RS) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.39 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS) to announce $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.33 and the highest is $1.50. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co reported earnings of $1.03 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co will report full-year earnings of $5.41 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.16 to $5.74. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.10. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 8.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Macquarie raised shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.10.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co by 86.1% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the period. BKS Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co during the third quarter valued at $180,000. CrestPoint Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co during the first quarter valued at $208,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co during the fourth quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New purchased a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co during the fourth quarter valued at $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS) traded down 1.77% during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $75.87. 572,636 shares of the company traded hands. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co has a 12 month low of $65.10 and a 12 month high of $88.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $81.05 and a 200 day moving average of $78.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.24 and a beta of 1.32.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. This is an increase from Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co’s dividend payout ratio is 39.81%.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co Company Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co is a metals service center company in North America (the United States and Canada). As of December 31, 2016, the Company’s network of metals service centers operated over 300 locations in 39 states in the United States and in 12 other countries (Australia, Belgium, Canada, China, France, Malaysia, Mexico, Singapore, South Korea, Turkey, the United Arab Emirates and the United Kingdom).

