Reinsurance Group of America (RGA) Earning Positive News Coverage, Study Shows

Media stories about Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) have been trending positive this week, Alpha One Sentiment reports. The research group, a service of Accern, identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Alpha One ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Reinsurance Group of America earned a daily sentiment score of 0.44 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also assigned media coverage about the insurance provider an impact score of 71 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) traded down 3.51% on Friday, reaching $125.04. The company had a trading volume of 935,404 shares. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $126.84 and a 200 day moving average of $123.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a PE ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 0.97. Reinsurance Group of America has a 12 month low of $90.26 and a 12 month high of $132.79.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.25. The business earned $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 8.62%. Reinsurance Group of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.85 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Reinsurance Group of America will post $9.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 5th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Reinsurance Group of America’s payout ratio is currently 15.19%.

RGA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group Inc downgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $134.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank AG raised their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $121.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc initiated coverage on Reinsurance Group of America in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $144.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Reinsurance Group of America has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.67.

In other news, CFO Todd C. Larson sold 2,964 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.76, for a total value of $381,644.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,136 shares in the company, valued at $3,494,031.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director J Cliff Eason sold 1,854 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.62, for a total value of $240,315.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,775,794. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,818 shares of company stock valued at $749,150 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (RGA) is an insurance holding company. The Company provides traditional life and health reinsurance and financial solutions with operations in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Europe, Africa, Asia and Australia. It has geographic-based and business-based operational segments, including U.S.

