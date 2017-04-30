Redwood Trust (RWT) Receiving Favorable News Coverage, Report Finds

News articles about Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) have been trending positive on Sunday, AlphaOne Sentiment reports. The research group, a division of Accern, ranks the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Redwood Trust earned a coverage optimism score of 0.39 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also assigned news coverage about the real estate investment trust an impact score of 0 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) opened at 17.07 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.61 and a 200 day moving average of $15.66. Redwood Trust has a 12 month low of $12.40 and a 12 month high of $17.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 0.71.

Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. The company earned $36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.19 million. Redwood Trust had a net margin of 48.35% and a return on equity of 15.35%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Redwood Trust will post $1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 16th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.56%. Redwood Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.07%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Redwood Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.33.

About Redwood Trust

Redwood Trust, Inc, through its subsidiaries, focuses on investing in mortgage and other real estate related assets. The Company is engaged in mortgage banking activities. The Company operates through three segments: Residential Investments, Residential Mortgage Banking and Commercial. The Residential Investments segment includes a portfolio of investments in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) retained from its Sequoia securitizations.

