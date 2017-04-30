Horizon North Logistics Inc. (HNL) Lifted to “Outperform” at Raymond James Financial, Inc.

Horizon North Logistics Inc. (TSE:HNL) was upgraded by Raymond James Financial, Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 13th. The firm presently has a C$2.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James Financial, Inc.’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 18.34% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on HNL. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Horizon North Logistics from C$2.50 to C$2.75 in a report on Friday, January 20th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Horizon North Logistics from C$2.75 to C$3.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd.

Shares of Horizon North Logistics (TSE:HNL) traded up 0.60% on Thursday, reaching $1.69. 63,685 shares of the company traded hands. The stock’s market capitalization is $244.41 million. Horizon North Logistics has a 1-year low of $1.32 and a 1-year high of $2.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.73 and a 200-day moving average of $1.85.

Horizon North Logistics Company Profile

Horizon North Logistics Inc (Horizon North) is a Canada-based is a remote resource development service company. The Company provides workforce accommodation solutions, camp management and catering services, and road and access matting solutions. The Company’s segments include Camps & Catering, Matting and Corporate.

