Rathbone Brothers plc Has $3.179 Million Stake in Wells Fargo & Co (WFC)

Rathbone Brothers plc decreased its position in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,850 shares during the period. Rathbone Brothers plc’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $3,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Peachtree Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 1.4% in the first quarter. Peachtree Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. First American Trust FSB increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 53.5% in the first quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 96,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,343,000 after buying an additional 33,459 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 2.7% in the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,941,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $219,388,000 after buying an additional 103,231 shares during the last quarter. Moreno Evelyn V increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 12.9% in the first quarter. Moreno Evelyn V now owns 133,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,432,000 after buying an additional 15,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rosenbaum Jay D. increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 9.8% in the first quarter. Rosenbaum Jay D. now owns 11,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.25% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) opened at 53.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $269.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $55.31 and its 200 day moving average is $53.92. Wells Fargo & Co has a one year low of $43.55 and a one year high of $59.99. Wells Fargo & Co also was the target of some unusual options trading on Friday. Investors purchased 28,576 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 108% compared to the typical volume of 13,771 put options.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. The business earned $22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.25 billion. Wells Fargo & Co had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 23.30%. The firm’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Co will post $4.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. Wells Fargo & Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.10%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Rathbone Brothers plc Has $3.179 Million Stake in Wells Fargo & Co (WFC)” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/30/rathbone-brothers-plc-has-3-179-million-stake-in-wells-fargo-co-wfc.html.

A number of brokerages have commented on WFC. Vining Sparks upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $54.04 to $53.65 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Instinet cut their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Co in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies cut their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.93.

In related news, CEO Timothy J. Sloan bought 39,000 shares of Wells Fargo & Co stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $51.65 per share, for a total transaction of $2,014,350.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 754,581 shares in the company, valued at $38,974,108.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Avid Modjtabai sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.21, for a total value of $5,421,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wells Fargo & Co Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company is a bank holding company. The Company is a diversified financial services company. It has three operating segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The Company offers its services under three categories: personal, small business and commercial.

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.