Qiagen NV (QGEN) Earning Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Analysis Shows

News headlines about Qiagen NV (NASDAQ:QGEN) have been trending somewhat positive on Saturday, AlphaOne reports. AlphaOne, a division of Accern, scores the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources. AlphaOne ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Qiagen NV earned a coverage optimism score of 0.21 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also gave headlines about the company an impact score of 58 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of Qiagen NV (NASDAQ:QGEN) traded up 0.37% on Friday, hitting $30.09. 572,883 shares of the stock traded hands. Qiagen NV has a 12-month low of $20.73 and a 12-month high of $30.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.92 and its 200 day moving average is $28.60. The firm has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.24 and a beta of 1.05.

Qiagen NV (NASDAQ:QGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $366.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.70 million. Qiagen NV had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 5.85%. Qiagen NV’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Qiagen NV will post $1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QGEN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Qiagen NV from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank AG reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Qiagen NV in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Commerzbank Ag reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Qiagen NV in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. DZ Bank AG reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Qiagen NV in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Barclays PLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Qiagen NV in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Qiagen NV has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

About Qiagen NV

QIAGEN N.V. (QIAGEN) is a holding company. The Company is engaged in providing Sample to Insight solutions that transform biological samples into molecular insights. Its Sample to Insight solutions integrate sample and assay technologies, bioinformatics and automation systems. Its sample technologies are used for isolating and preparing deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA), ribonucleic acid (RNA) and proteins from blood or other liquids, tissue, plants or other materials.

