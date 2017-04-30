QAD Inc. (QADB) Declares $0.06 Quarterly Dividend

QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADB) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 25th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the software maker on Tuesday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 21st.

QAD (NASDAQ:QADB) traded up 1.0578% during trading on Friday, reaching $25.7192. The company had a trading volume of 398 shares. The company’s market capitalization is $489.15 million. QAD has a one year low of $13.79 and a one year high of $26.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.95.

QADB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Benchmark Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of QAD in a report on Sunday, January 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of QAD from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th.

About QAD

QAD Inc (QAD) is a provider of vertically oriented enterprise software solutions for global manufacturing companies across the automotive, life sciences, consumer products, food and beverage, high technology and industrial products industries. QAD Enterprise Applications enables measurement and control of business processes and supports operational requirements, including financials, manufacturing, demand and supply chain planning, customer management, business intelligence and business process management.

