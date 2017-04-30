QAD Inc. (QADA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $68.45 Million

Equities analysts forecast that QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) will post sales of $68.45 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for QAD’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $68.09 million and the highest estimate coming in at $68.8 million. QAD posted sales of $65.4 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that QAD will report full-year sales of $68.45 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $288.32 million to $289.2 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $302.7 million per share. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover QAD.

QAD (NASDAQ:QADA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The software maker reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $73.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73 million. QAD had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 3.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS.

QADA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price (up previously from $30.00) on shares of QAD in a research report on Saturday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut QAD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. TheStreet cut QAD from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective (up from $30.00) on shares of QAD in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Sidoti initiated coverage on QAD in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.75.

QAD (NASDAQ:QADA) traded down 1.15% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $30.20. The stock had a trading volume of 28,885 shares. QAD has a 52 week low of $18.35 and a 52 week high of $31.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.95. The company’s market cap is $574.37 million.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.072 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 21st. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. QAD’s payout ratio is 161.12%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in QAD during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,018,000. Tiverton Asset Management LLC boosted its position in QAD by 38.5% in the third quarter. Tiverton Asset Management LLC now owns 225,021 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,036,000 after buying an additional 62,574 shares in the last quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in QAD during the third quarter valued at about $2,020,000. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA boosted its position in QAD by 4.1% in the third quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 366,596 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,817,000 after buying an additional 14,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in QAD during the third quarter valued at about $329,000. 47.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QAD Company Profile

QAD Inc (QAD) is a provider of vertically oriented enterprise software solutions for global manufacturing companies across the automotive, life sciences, consumer products, food and beverage, high technology and industrial products industries. QAD Enterprise Applications enables measurement and control of business processes and supports operational requirements, including financials, manufacturing, demand and supply chain planning, customer management, business intelligence and business process management.

