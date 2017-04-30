Q4 2017 EPS Estimates for Ultra Clean Holdings Inc Lifted by Dougherty & Co (UCTT)

Ultra Clean Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UCTT) – Stock analysts at Dougherty & Co boosted their Q4 2017 EPS estimates for shares of Ultra Clean Holdings in a note issued to investors on Thursday. Dougherty & Co analyst R. Ryan now expects that the semiconductor company will earn $0.30 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.23.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on UCTT. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective (up from $12.00) on shares of Ultra Clean Holdings in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Ultra Clean Holdings from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ultra Clean Holdings from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Ultra Clean Holdings from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Ultra Clean Holdings has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.38.

Ultra Clean Holdings (NASDAQ:UCTT) opened at 19.24 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.04. The stock has a market cap of $632.53 million, a PE ratio of 64.13 and a beta of 1.26. Ultra Clean Holdings has a 52 week low of $5.01 and a 52 week high of $20.20.

Ultra Clean Holdings (NASDAQ:UCTT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The business earned $204.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.61 million. Ultra Clean Holdings had a positive return on equity of 3.10% and a negative net margin of 3.19%. The company’s revenue was up 82.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, SVP Deborah E. Hayward sold 30,000 shares of Ultra Clean Holdings stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total transaction of $462,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 114,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,768,397.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP David Speirs sold 9,958 shares of Ultra Clean Holdings stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.60, for a total value of $145,386.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 147,920 shares in the company, valued at $2,159,632. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 105,732 shares of company stock worth $1,600,833. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allianz Asset Management AG purchased a new stake in Ultra Clean Holdings during the fourth quarter worth $100,000. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Ultra Clean Holdings during the fourth quarter worth $104,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Ultra Clean Holdings by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 12,549 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its stake in Ultra Clean Holdings by 48.7% in the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 15,345 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 5,025 shares during the period. Finally, G2 Investment Partners Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ultra Clean Holdings during the third quarter worth $167,000. 66.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ultra Clean Holdings Company Profile

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc is engaged in the design, engineering and manufacture of production tools, modules and subsystems the semiconductor capital equipment industry. The Company’s products include precision robotic solutions; gas delivery systems; a range of industrial and automation production equipment products; subsystems that includes wafer cleaning sub-systems, chemical delivery modules, top-plate assemblies, frame assemblies, and process modules.

