Brokers Issue Forecasts for TransDigm Group Incorporated’s Q4 2017 Earnings (TDG)

TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Group dropped their Q4 2017 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for TransDigm Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks Investment Research reports. Jefferies Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now anticipates that the aerospace company will post earnings of $2.88 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $3.13. Jefferies Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $298.00 target price on the stock.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The aerospace company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.09. The company earned $814 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $804.52 million. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 58.47% and a net margin of 13.91%. TransDigm Group’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.27 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts have also commented on TDG. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of TransDigm Group in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $316.00 target price for the company. SunTrust Banks, Inc. assumed coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $291.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group AG reissued a “buy” rating and set a $297.00 price target on shares of TransDigm Group in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of TransDigm Group to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. TransDigm Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $282.86.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) opened at 246.73 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $231.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $247.32. TransDigm Group has a 52-week low of $203.72 and a 52-week high of $294.38. The stock has a market cap of $13.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.84 and a beta of 0.49.

In related news, Director Robert J. Small acquired 104,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $232.95 per share, with a total value of $24,452,062.65. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,620,493.35. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jorge Valladares sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $1,470,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,675,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,000 shares of company stock worth $5,498,540 over the last ninety days. 10.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 1.4% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,888,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,124,127,000 after buying an additional 52,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,193,017 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $545,978,000 after buying an additional 106,491 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 3.0% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,955,149 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $565,273,000 after buying an additional 57,484 shares during the period. Stockbridge Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,697,871 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $422,702,000 after buying an additional 174,673 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Fund Advisors boosted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 0.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 915,184 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $264,598,000 after buying an additional 6,567 shares during the period.

About TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group Incorporated is a designer, producer and supplier of engineered aircraft components for use on commercial and military aircraft in service. The Company operates through three segments: Power & Control, Airframe and Non-aviation. The Power & Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

