Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp (NYSE:WAB) – Equities researchers at William Blair raised their Q3 2017 earnings estimates for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp in a report issued on Wednesday. William Blair analyst N. Heymann now forecasts that the transportation company will earn $1.14 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.12. William Blair also issued estimates for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp’s Q4 2017 earnings at $1.24 EPS and FY2017 earnings at $4.15 EPS.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp (NYSE:WAB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. The firm earned $916 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $982.67 million. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 22.43%. The business’s revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.05 EPS.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright law. The original version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/30/q3-2017-eps-estimates-for-westinghouse-air-brake-technologies-corp-lifted-by-analyst-wab.html.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective (up previously from $90.00) on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research cut shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp raised shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Wellington Shields raised shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp from a “hold” rating to a “gradually accumulate” rating in a research report on Friday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.71.

Shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp (NYSE:WAB) opened at 83.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.18 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $79.11 and a 200 day moving average of $82.33. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp has a 12-month low of $65.54 and a 12-month high of $89.18.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp’s payout ratio is currently 10.05%.

In other news, Director Brian Hehir sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.73, for a total transaction of $121,095.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,163,886.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 568,255 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,177,000 after buying an additional 142,105 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia boosted its stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp by 34.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 143,594 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,723,000 after buying an additional 36,682 shares in the last quarter. Barings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Barings LLC now owns 18,630 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,893,000. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 8,778 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter.

About Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation (Wabtec), doing business as Wabtec Corporation, is a provider of technology-based equipment and services for the global freight and transit rail industries. The Company’s segments include the Freight Segment and the Transit Segment. The Freight Segment primarily manufactures and services components for new and existing freight cars and locomotives, builds new switcher locomotives, rebuilds freight locomotives, supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, signal design and engineering services, and provides related heat exchange and cooling systems.

Receive News & Ratings for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.