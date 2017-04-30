Q3 2017 EPS Estimates for Six Flags Entertainment Corp (SIX) Lifted by Oppenheimer Holdings

Six Flags Entertainment Corp (NYSE:SIX) – Analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings boosted their Q3 2017 earnings per share estimates for Six Flags Entertainment Corp in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. Oppenheimer Holdings analyst I. Zaffino now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.67 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.20. Oppenheimer Holdings also issued estimates for Six Flags Entertainment Corp’s FY2017 earnings at $1.87 EPS and FY2018 earnings at $2.07 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on SIX. Hilliard Lyons downgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment Corp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment Corp in a report on Saturday. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Six Flags Entertainment Corp in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Six Flags Entertainment Corp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment Corp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

Shares of Six Flags Entertainment Corp (NYSE:SIX) opened at 62.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of 54.87 and a beta of 1.18. Six Flags Entertainment Corp has a 52 week low of $47.61 and a 52 week high of $65.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.35 and a 200 day moving average of $58.40.

Six Flags Entertainment Corp (NYSE:SIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.03. Six Flags Entertainment Corp had a net margin of 9.14% and a negative return on equity of 297.44%. The business earned $99.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.51) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment Corp by 39.8% in the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Bank increased its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment Corp by 11.6% in the first quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 2,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment Corp by 197.5% in the third quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 2,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 1,736 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment Corp during the first quarter worth $149,000. Finally, Sapphire Star Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment Corp during the fourth quarter worth $201,000. 83.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Brett Petit sold 12,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.95, for a total value of $786,641.10. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 170,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,558,324.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman James Reid-Anderson sold 78,992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total transaction of $5,137,639.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 3,540,794 shares in the company, valued at $230,293,241.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 111,690 shares of company stock worth $7,223,281 over the last ninety days. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Six Flags Entertainment Corp

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (Six Flags) is a regional theme park operator. The Company operates in the theme parks segment. The Company operates approximately 19 regional theme and water parks. Its parks occupy approximately 4,500 acres of land. Its parks are located in geographically diverse markets across North America.

