Q3 2017 EPS Estimates for Pentair plc. Ordinary Share (PNR) Decreased by Analyst

Pentair plc. Ordinary Share (NYSE:PNR) – Jefferies Group dropped their Q3 2017 earnings per share estimates for shares of Pentair plc. Ordinary Share in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. Jefferies Group analyst B. Bohra now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.93 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.95. Jefferies Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Group also issued estimates for Pentair plc. Ordinary Share’s Q4 2017 earnings at $0.92 EPS and FY2018 earnings at $3.83 EPS.

Pentair plc. Ordinary Share (NYSE:PNR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Pentair plc. Ordinary Share had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 9.15%. Pentair plc. Ordinary Share's revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $64.00 target price (up from $63.00) on shares of Pentair plc. Ordinary Share in a research note on Friday. Gabelli cut shares of Pentair plc. Ordinary Share from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $77.00 price target (up from $73.00) on shares of Pentair plc. Ordinary Share in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of Pentair plc. Ordinary Share in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Pentair plc. Ordinary Share from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.08.

Pentair plc. Ordinary Share (NYSE:PNR) opened at 64.51 on Friday. Pentair plc. Ordinary Share has a one year low of $53.80 and a one year high of $66.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.48 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $62.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.25.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.345 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 19th. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Pentair plc. Ordinary Share’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.42%.

In other news, Chairman Randall J. Hogan sold 110,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $7,171,125.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 198,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,877,215. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director T Michael Glenn sold 7,161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $465,465.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,357 shares in the company, valued at $1,518,205. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 118,853 shares of company stock worth $7,725,445 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its position in shares of Pentair plc. Ordinary Share by 6.6% in the third quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 8,446,695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $542,616,000 after buying an additional 522,369 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Pentair plc. Ordinary Share by 36.9% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,689,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $168,817,000 after buying an additional 724,791 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Pentair plc. Ordinary Share during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $128,956,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Pentair plc. Ordinary Share by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,061,431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $115,592,000 after buying an additional 25,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCW Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pentair plc. Ordinary Share by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 1,566,713 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $87,846,000 after buying an additional 134,530 shares in the last quarter. 90.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Pentair plc. Ordinary Share

Pentair, Inc (Pentair) is a focused diversified industrial manufacturing company. The Company operates in two segments: Water & Fluid Solutions and Technical Products. Water & Fluid Solutions is providing products and systems used worldwide in the movement, storage and treatment of water. Technical Products is engaged in the global enclosures and thermal management markets, designing and manufacturing standard, modified and custom enclosures that house and protect sensitive electronics and electrical components and protect the people that use them.

