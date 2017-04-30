Q3 2017 EPS Estimates for Oshkosh Corp (OSK) Boosted by Barrington Research

Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK) – Equities researchers at Barrington Research lifted their Q3 2017 EPS estimates for Oshkosh Corp in a research report issued on Thursday. Barrington Research analyst R. Hokanson now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.27 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.21. Barrington Research currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Oshkosh Corp’s FY2017 earnings at $3.40 EPS and FY2018 earnings at $3.85 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Oshkosh Corp from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oshkosh Corp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank AG boosted their price objective on Oshkosh Corp from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Oshkosh Corp in a report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Seaport Global Securities upgraded Oshkosh Corp from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.36.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/30/q3-2017-eps-estimates-for-oshkosh-corp-osk-boosted-by-barrington-research.html.

Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK) opened at 69.39 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $69.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of 23.31 and a beta of 1.75. Oshkosh Corp has a 52 week low of $44.01 and a 52 week high of $75.00.

Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.02. Oshkosh Corp had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 3.54%. The company earned $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aristotle Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Oshkosh Corp by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 4,080,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,643,000 after buying an additional 66,762 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors boosted its position in Oshkosh Corp by 4.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 2,667,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,373,000 after buying an additional 122,751 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. boosted its position in Oshkosh Corp by 8.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 2,395,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,151,000 after buying an additional 182,020 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Oshkosh Corp by 1.4% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,206,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,442,000 after buying an additional 31,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Oshkosh Corp by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,989,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,515,000 after buying an additional 29,324 shares during the last quarter. 94.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP David M. Sagehorn sold 47,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.20, for a total transaction of $3,403,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 131,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,371,059.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William S. Wallace sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.69, for a total value of $171,725.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,681,668.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 133,300 shares of company stock valued at $9,346,105 over the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Oshkosh Corp’s payout ratio is 28.28%.

About Oshkosh Corp

Oshkosh Corporation is a manufacturer and marketer of access equipment, specialty vehicles and truck bodies for the primary markets of defense, concrete placement, refuse hauling, access equipment, and fire and emergency. The company’s brands include Oshkosh, JLG, Pierce, McNeilus, IMT, Frontline, Jerr-Dan, CON-E-CO and London.

Receive News & Ratings for Oshkosh Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oshkosh Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.