Q3 2017 EPS Estimates for Graphic Packaging Holding Company Boosted by Analyst (GPK)

Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK) – Analysts at KeyCorp raised their Q3 2017 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Graphic Packaging Holding Company in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. KeyCorp analyst A. Josephson now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.22. KeyCorp has a “Hold” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Graphic Packaging Holding Company in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Citigroup Inc reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Graphic Packaging Holding Company in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Goldman Sachs Group Inc cut Graphic Packaging Holding Company from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Bank of America Corp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.30 target price (up previously from $16.10) on shares of Graphic Packaging Holding Company in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Graphic Packaging Holding Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Graphic Packaging Holding Company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.40.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK) opened at 13.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.86 and a beta of 1.20. Graphic Packaging Holding Company has a 52-week low of $11.95 and a 52-week high of $14.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.96.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Graphic Packaging Holding Company had a return on equity of 21.46% and a net margin of 5.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 13th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. Graphic Packaging Holding Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.25%.

In related news, Director Harold R. Logan, Jr. sold 9,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.54, for a total transaction of $124,568.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 48,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $661,781.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in shares of Graphic Packaging Holding Company by 0.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 10,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Graphic Packaging Holding Company by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 28,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Graphic Packaging Holding Company by 9.2% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 12,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Sapphire Star Partners LP raised its position in shares of Graphic Packaging Holding Company by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Sapphire Star Partners LP now owns 20,276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 1,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Graphic Packaging Holding Company by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,729 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 1,348 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.99% of the company’s stock.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company Company Profile

Graphic Packaging Holding Company is a provider of paper-based packaging solutions for a range of products to food, beverage and other consumer product companies. The Company’s segments include Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, Europe Paperboard Packaging, and Corporate and Other. The Paperboard Mills segment includes the Company’s North American paperboard mills, which produce primarily coated unbleached kraft and coated recycled board.

