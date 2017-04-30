Q3 2017 EPS Estimates for Barrick Gold Corp (ABX) Raised by Cormark

Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:ABX) (TSE:ABX) – Cormark boosted their Q3 2017 earnings estimates for shares of Barrick Gold Corp in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. Cormark analyst R. Gray now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.20. Cormark also issued estimates for Barrick Gold Corp’s Q4 2017 earnings at $0.26 EPS, FY2017 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q1 2018 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q2 2018 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q3 2018 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $0.22 EPS and FY2018 earnings at $0.89 EPS.

ABX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $15.20 price target on shares of Barrick Gold Corp in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Barrick Gold Corp in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Barclays PLC boosted their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold Corp from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. BMO Capital Markets set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Barrick Gold Corp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group AG reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Barrick Gold Corp in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Barrick Gold Corp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.97.

Shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:ABX) opened at 16.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.86 and a beta of -0.24. Barrick Gold Corp has a 12 month low of $13.81 and a 12 month high of $23.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.93 and its 200 day moving average is $17.44.

Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:ABX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. Barrick Gold Corp had a negative net margin of 28.22% and a positive return on equity of 6.81%. Barrick Gold Corp’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.11 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 26th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Barrick Gold Corp’s payout ratio is presently -3.90%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oxbow Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Barrick Gold Corp by 61.9% in the first quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 104,272 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,980,000 after buying an additional 39,871 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives boosted its stake in shares of Barrick Gold Corp by 9.0% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 271,007 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,171,000 after buying an additional 22,267 shares during the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold Corp during the first quarter valued at $8,663,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Barrick Gold Corp by 16.8% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,068 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 2,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Barrick Gold Corp by 129.8% in the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 419,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,971,000 after buying an additional 237,099 shares during the last quarter. 58.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Barrick Gold Corp Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation (Barrick) is a gold mining company. The Company is principally engaged in the production and sale of gold and copper, as well as related activities, such as exploration and mine development. The Company’s segments include Goldstrike, Cortez, Pueblo Viejo, Lagunas Norte, Veladero, Turquoise Ridge, Acacia Mining plc (Acacia), Pascua-Lama and Other Mines.

