Q3 2017 EPS Estimates for AT&T Inc. (T) Cut by Analyst

AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) – Analysts at William Blair cut their Q3 2017 earnings estimates for shares of AT&T in a research report issued on Wednesday. William Blair analyst J. Breen now expects that the technology company will post earnings of $0.75 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.77. William Blair has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Vetr downgraded AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.32 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 30th. Barclays PLC restated a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank AG restated a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a report on Saturday, March 11th. Finally, Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, April 10th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.30.

AT&T (NYSE:T) opened at 39.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $244.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.34 and a beta of 0.39. AT&T has a 52 week low of $36.10 and a 52 week high of $43.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.41.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.74. The firm had revenue of $39.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.50 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 7.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.95%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 93.78%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of T. Elgethun Capital Management bought a new stake in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth $100,000. Massey Quick & Co. LLC bought a new stake in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth $102,000. Feltz Wealth PLAN Inc. bought a new stake in AT&T during the first quarter worth $104,000. Taylor Wealth Management Partners boosted its stake in AT&T by 0.4% in the first quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners now owns 2,550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC bought a new stake in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth $116,000. 53.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc is a holding company. The Company is a provider of communications and digital entertainment services in the United States and the world. The Company operates through four segments: Business Solutions, Entertainment Group, Consumer Mobility and International. The Company offers its services and products to consumers in the United States, Mexico and Latin America and to businesses and other providers of telecommunications services worldwide.

