Q3 2017 Earnings Forecast for Trinity Industries Inc Issued By KeyCorp (TRN)

Trinity Industries Inc (NYSE:TRN) – KeyCorp dropped their Q3 2017 EPS estimates for shares of Trinity Industries in a report released on Wednesday. KeyCorp analyst S. Barger now expects that the transportation company will post earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.43. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Trinity Industries’ Q4 2017 earnings at $0.30 EPS, FY2017 earnings at $1.26 EPS and FY2018 earnings at $1.49 EPS.

TRN has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Trinity Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Trinity Industries from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Axiom Securities reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Trinity Industries in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Trinity Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.50.

Shares of Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) opened at 26.90 on Friday. Trinity Industries has a 12-month low of $16.39 and a 12-month high of $30.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.57.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. Trinity Industries had a return on equity of 11.37% and a net margin of 9.46%. The company had revenue of $877.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $904.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. Trinity Industries’s revenue was down 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRN. ValueAct Holdings L.P. boosted its position in Trinity Industries by 107.0% in the third quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 12,421,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $300,340,000 after buying an additional 6,421,000 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Trinity Industries by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,909,593 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $136,296,000 after buying an additional 108,305 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Trinity Industries by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,998,443 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $111,000,000 after buying an additional 74,706 shares in the last quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Trinity Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,192,000. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its position in Trinity Industries by 50.0% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,650,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,897,000 after buying an additional 550,000 shares in the last quarter. 76.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 11th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.15%.

About Trinity Industries

Trinity Industries, Inc is a diversified industrial company that owns businesses providing products and services to the energy, chemical, agriculture, transportation and construction sectors. The Company’s products and services include railcars and railcar parts; parts and steel components; the leasing, management and maintenance of railcars; highway products; construction aggregates; inland barges; structural wind towers; steel utility structures; storage and distribution containers, and trench shields and shoring products.

