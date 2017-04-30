United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) – Analysts at Jefferies Group boosted their Q3 2017 earnings per share estimates for shares of United Technologies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. Jefferies Group analyst H. Rubel now expects that the conglomerate will earn $1.76 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.73. Jefferies Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $132.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Group also issued estimates for United Technologies’ Q4 2017 earnings at $1.61 EPS.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.09. The company earned $13.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.50 billion. United Technologies had a net margin of 8.83% and a return on equity of 18.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/30/q3-2017-earnings-estimate-for-united-technologies-co-issued-by-jefferies-group-utx.html.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on UTX. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of United Technologies in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank AG reissued a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective (up previously from $115.00) on shares of United Technologies in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $123.00 price objective (up previously from $120.00) on shares of United Technologies in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of United Technologies from $119.00 to $116.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.76.

Shares of United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) opened at 118.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $95.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.45 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $113.39 and a 200 day moving average of $109.49. United Technologies has a 52-week low of $96.89 and a 52-week high of $119.61.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. United Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.21%.

In other news, insider Robert J. Mcdonough sold 300 shares of United Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.32, for a total value of $33,396.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,049 shares in the company, valued at $1,229,974.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Akhil Johri sold 2,209 shares of United Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.41, for a total transaction of $246,104.69. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 19,100 shares in the company, valued at $2,127,931. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,497 shares of company stock worth $4,982,862 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UTX. Cable Hill Partners LLC increased its stake in United Technologies by 79.2% in the third quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 2,116 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its stake in United Technologies by 1.9% in the third quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 20,567 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,090,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new stake in United Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $59,353,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA increased its stake in United Technologies by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA now owns 26,507 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,905,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its stake in United Technologies by 292.2% in the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 144,305 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $14,660,000 after buying an additional 107,515 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.89% of the company’s stock.

About United Technologies

United Technologies Corporation is engaged in providing high technology products and services to the building systems and aerospace industries around the world. The Company operates through four segments: Otis; UTC Climate, Controls & Security; Pratt & Whitney, and UTC Aerospace Systems. Otis operates as an elevator and escalator manufacturing, installation and service company.

Receive News & Ratings for United Technologies Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Technologies Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.