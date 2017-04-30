Q3 2017 Earnings Estimate for McDonald's Co. Issued By Oppenheimer Holdings (MCD)

McDonald's Co. (NYSE:MCD) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings increased their Q3 2017 earnings per share estimates for shares of McDonald's Co. in a report issued on Tuesday. Oppenheimer Holdings analyst B. Bittner now expects that the fast-food giant will earn $1.69 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.67. Oppenheimer Holdings currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer Holdings also issued estimates for McDonald's Co.’s Q4 2017 earnings at $1.53 EPS, FY2017 earnings at $6.29 EPS and FY2018 earnings at $6.59 EPS.

McDonald's Co. (NYSE:MCD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The fast-food giant reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.14. McDonald's Co. had a net margin of 18.93% and a return on equity of 514.39%. The company earned $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on MCD. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of McDonald's Co. from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays PLC boosted their target price on shares of McDonald's Co. from $139.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their target price on shares of McDonald's Co. from $140.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of McDonald's Co. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $129.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of McDonald's Co. in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.45.

McDonald's Co. (NYSE:MCD) opened at 139.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.60 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $131.21 and a 200-day moving average of $123.31. McDonald's Co. has a one year low of $110.33 and a one year high of $142.79.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MCD. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in McDonald's Co. during the fourth quarter valued at about $960,307,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in McDonald's Co. by 46.0% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,988,144 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $575,422,000 after buying an additional 1,571,606 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in McDonald's Co. by 1,265.4% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,437,039 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $175,049,000 after buying an additional 1,331,792 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in McDonald's Co. by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,656,610 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $5,192,172,000 after buying an additional 1,256,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Investors Inc. PA boosted its position in McDonald's Co. by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 6,851,062 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $833,912,000 after buying an additional 1,073,723 shares during the last quarter. 67.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP James R. Sappington sold 13,912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.39, for a total transaction of $1,967,017.68. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,065,425.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John J. Mulligan acquired 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $128.94 per share, with a total value of $206,304.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $206,304. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About McDonald's Co.

McDonald’s Corporation (McDonald’s) operates and franchises McDonald’s restaurants. The Company’s restaurants serve a locally relevant menu of food and drinks sold at various price points in over 100 countries. The Company’s segments include U.S., International Lead Markets, High Growth Markets, and Foundational Markets and Corporate.

