T. Rowe Price Group Inc to Post Q2 2017 Earnings of $1.28 Per Share, Jefferies Group Forecasts (TROW)

T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Group raised their Q2 2017 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks Investment Research reports. Jefferies Group analyst D. Fannon now anticipates that the asset manager will post earnings per share of $1.28 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.23. Jefferies Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Group also issued estimates for T. Rowe Price Group’s Q3 2017 earnings at $1.35 EPS, Q4 2017 earnings at $1.36 EPS, FY2017 earnings at $5.16 EPS and FY2018 earnings at $5.60 EPS.

TROW has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective (up from $64.00) on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group AG set a $62.00 price objective on T. Rowe Price Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 4th. TheStreet lowered T. Rowe Price Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Argus lowered T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.45.

Shares of T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) traded up 0.52% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $70.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,921,311 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $69.95 and its 200 day moving average is $70.99. T. Rowe Price Group has a 12 month low of $62.97 and a 12 month high of $78.95.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The asset manager reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.02. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 28.28% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. T. Rowe Price Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.06%.

In related news, Director Anne M. Whittemore sold 8,326 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.02, for a total transaction of $591,312.52. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,842,755.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cubic Asset Management LLC increased its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 0.9% in the third quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC now owns 7,870 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services Inc increased its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 18.6% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services Inc now owns 40,085 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,666,000 after buying an additional 6,283 shares in the last quarter. HL Financial Services LLC increased its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 7.4% in the third quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 14,137 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $940,000 after buying an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. increased its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 22.7% in the third quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 8,673 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 1,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Merchants Corp increased its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 26.6% in the third quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 30,292 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,015,000 after buying an additional 6,371 shares in the last quarter. 71.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a financial services holding company. The Company provides global investment management services through its subsidiaries to investors across the world. The Company provides an array of Company sponsored the United States mutual funds, other sponsored pooled investment vehicles, sub advisory services, separate account management, recordkeeping, and related services to individuals, advisors, institutions, financial intermediaries and retirement plan sponsors.

