Q2 2017 EPS Estimates for O'Reilly Automotive Inc Boosted by Analyst (ORLY)

O'Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) – Equities researchers at William Blair upped their Q2 2017 earnings estimates for O'Reilly Automotive in a research report issued on Wednesday. William Blair analyst D. Hofkin now expects that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $3.18 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $3.12.

O'Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The specialty retailer reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.28. O'Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 57.99% and a net margin of 12.08%. The firm earned $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/30/q2-2017-eps-estimates-for-oreilly-automotive-inc-boosted-by-analyst-orly.html.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank AG increased their target price on O'Reilly Automotive from $275.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut O'Reilly Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Guggenheim began coverage on O'Reilly Automotive in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $310.00 price objective on the stock. Atlantic Securities upgraded O'Reilly Automotive to an “overweight” rating and set a $307.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $306.34.

O'Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) opened at 248.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.13 and a beta of 0.69. O'Reilly Automotive has a 52 week low of $245.01 and a 52 week high of $292.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $264.10 and a 200-day moving average of $270.25.

In related news, Director Jay D. Burchfield sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.03, for a total transaction of $1,350,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,223,381.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Gregory L. Henslee sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $2,750,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,964,725. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,188 shares of company stock worth $16,555,664 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ORLY. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of O'Reilly Automotive by 19.6% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,963,934 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,230,778,000 after buying an additional 1,302,716 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of O'Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at $227,907,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of O'Reilly Automotive by 85.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 894,128 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $248,933,000 after buying an additional 411,530 shares in the last quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of O'Reilly Automotive during the third quarter valued at $74,788,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of O'Reilly Automotive during the third quarter valued at $65,525,000. 89.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About O'Reilly Automotive

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc is a specialty retailer of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment and accessories in the United States. The Company sells its products to both do-it-yourself (DIY) and professional service provider customers. The Company’s product line includes new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature control, chassis parts, driveline parts and engine parts; maintenance items, such as oil, antifreeze, fluids, filters, wiper blades, lighting, engine additives and appearance products, and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers and truck accessories.

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.