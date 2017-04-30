Q2 2017 EPS Estimates for MutualFirst Financial, Inc. (MFSF) Increased by Analyst

MutualFirst Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:MFSF) – FIG Partners boosted their Q2 2017 earnings per share estimates for shares of MutualFirst Financial in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. FIG Partners analyst B. Martin now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $0.46 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.44. FIG Partners also issued estimates for MutualFirst Financial’s Q3 2017 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q4 2017 earnings at $0.48 EPS and FY2018 earnings at $1.87 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MutualFirst Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th.

Shares of MutualFirst Financial (NASDAQ:MFSF) opened at 32.95 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.59. The company has a market cap of $241.98 million, a P/E ratio of 18.72 and a beta of 0.34. MutualFirst Financial has a 52 week low of $24.56 and a 52 week high of $36.75.

MutualFirst Financial (NASDAQ:MFSF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $15.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.70 million. MutualFirst Financial had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 18.08%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MFSF. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in MutualFirst Financial by 16.7% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,490 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in MutualFirst Financial by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in MutualFirst Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its position in MutualFirst Financial by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 13,655 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 2,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. raised its position in MutualFirst Financial by 16.2% in the third quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 26,875 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $745,000 after buying an additional 3,750 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Michael J. Marien sold 1,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.53, for a total transaction of $40,142.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 75,703 shares in the company, valued at $2,462,618.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael J. Marien sold 4,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.08, for a total value of $138,461.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 72,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,246,866.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,040 shares of company stock valued at $637,778 over the last quarter. 22.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About MutualFirst Financial

MutualFirst Financial, Inc (MutualFirst) is the bank holding company of MutualBank (MutualBank or the Bank). The Bank offers financial services through approximately 30 full service retail financial center offices in Allen, Delaware, Elkhart, Grant, Kosciusko, Randolph, Saint Joseph and Wabash counties in Indiana.

