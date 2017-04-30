Q2 2017 EPS Estimates for Chemical Financial Co. (CHFC) Cut by Analyst

Chemical Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHFC) – Research analysts at Boenning Scattergood decreased their Q2 2017 earnings estimates for Chemical Financial in a research report issued on Thursday. Boenning Scattergood analyst S. Beury now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $0.72 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.78. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for Chemical Financial’s Q3 2017 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q4 2017 earnings at $0.77 EPS, FY2017 earnings at $2.96 EPS and FY2018 earnings at $3.22 EPS.

Chemical Financial (NASDAQ:CHFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. The company earned $168.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.51 million. Chemical Financial had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 20.09%.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Hilliard Lyons upgraded Chemical Financial to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $55.00 target price on Chemical Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Chemical Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

Shares of Chemical Financial (NASDAQ:CHFC) opened at 47.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 21.87 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.24. Chemical Financial has a 52 week low of $34.82 and a 52 week high of $55.55.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Chemical Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.47%.

In other Chemical Financial news, insider Thomas C. Shafer sold 51,393 shares of Chemical Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.25, for a total transaction of $2,479,712.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,778,832.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James R. Fitterling purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $48.57 per share, with a total value of $72,855.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 23,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,119,247.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 64,468 shares of company stock valued at $3,134,972. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Chemical Financial by 1.2% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 24,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Chemical Financial by 9.7% in the first quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 2,176 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management raised its stake in shares of Chemical Financial by 4.2% in the first quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management now owns 472,170 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,152,000 after buying an additional 18,835 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in shares of Chemical Financial by 9.9% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 12,419 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in shares of Chemical Financial by 3.0% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 201,216 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,879,000 after buying an additional 5,895 shares during the period. 74.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chemical Financial Company Profile

Chemical Financial Corporation is a financial holding company. The Company operates in the commercial banking segment. The Company, through its subsidiary bank, Chemical Bank, offers banking and fiduciary products and services. These products and services include business and personal checking accounts, savings and individual retirement accounts, time deposit instruments, electronically accessed banking products, residential and commercial real estate financing, commercial lending, consumer financing, access to insurance and investment products, corporate and personal wealth management services, and other banking services.

