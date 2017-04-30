Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) – Investment analysts at William Blair increased their Q2 2017 earnings per share estimates for Caterpillar in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. William Blair analyst L. De. Maria now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $1.23 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.92. William Blair also issued estimates for Caterpillar’s FY2017 earnings at $4.00 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CAT. Raymond James Financial, Inc. upgraded shares of Caterpillar to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Vetr downgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $86.90 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $111.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 target price on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG restated a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 target price (up from $105.00) on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Saturday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.66.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Q2 2017 EPS Estimates for Caterpillar Inc. (CAT) Increased by Analyst” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/30/q2-2017-eps-estimates-for-caterpillar-inc-cat-increased-by-analyst.html.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) opened at 102.26 on Friday. Caterpillar has a 12 month low of $69.04 and a 12 month high of $105.98. The stock’s market capitalization is $59.97 billion. The company’s 50-day moving average is $94.85 and its 200-day moving average is $93.36. Caterpillar also saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders purchased 8,585 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 477% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,489 put options.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.66. Caterpillar had a negative net margin of 0.17% and a positive return on equity of 13.44%. The firm had revenue of $9.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, April 24th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently -2,369.23%.

In other news, insider Lange Bob De bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $99.32 per share, with a total value of $99,320.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 10,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,016,043.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Daniel M. Dickinson sold 3,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.90, for a total transaction of $380,243.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Chemung Canal Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the third quarter valued at about $231,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 5.3% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 0.4% in the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 47,753 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,239,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. HL Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 37.2% in the third quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 51,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,594,000 after buying an additional 14,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the third quarter valued at about $552,000. 70.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Caterpillar

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.