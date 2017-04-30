Baker Hughes Incorporated (NYSE:BHI) – Analysts at Jefferies Group decreased their Q2 2017 earnings estimates for shares of Baker Hughes in a research note issued on Wednesday. Jefferies Group analyst B. Handler now forecasts that the oilfield services provider will post earnings of ($0.24) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.06. Jefferies Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Group also issued estimates for Baker Hughes’ Q3 2017 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q4 2017 earnings at $0.17 EPS, FY2017 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, FY2019 earnings at $3.40 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $4.85 EPS.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on BHI. BMO Capital Markets lowered Baker Hughes from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI set a $72.00 price objective on Baker Hughes and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Tudor Pickering began coverage on Baker Hughes in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Baker Hughes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, HSBC Holdings plc began coverage on Baker Hughes in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.33.

WARNING: “Q2 2017 EPS Estimates for Baker Hughes Incorporated Decreased by Jefferies Group (BHI)” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/30/q2-2017-eps-estimates-for-baker-hughes-incorporated-decreased-by-jefferies-group-bhi.html.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BHI) opened at 59.37 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.45. The firm’s market cap is $25.25 billion. Baker Hughes has a 1-year low of $41.74 and a 1-year high of $68.59.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BHI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The oilfield services provider reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. Baker Hughes had a negative return on equity of 5.64% and a negative net margin of 27.82%. The business’s revenue was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.58) earnings per share.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 11.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,702 shares of the oilfield services provider’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the first quarter worth $283,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 40.0% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,150,462 shares of the oilfield services provider’s stock worth $68,821,000 after buying an additional 328,946 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 30.0% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,357,233 shares of the oilfield services provider’s stock worth $200,830,000 after buying an additional 774,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD increased its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 7.2% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD now owns 33,083 shares of the oilfield services provider’s stock worth $1,979,000 after buying an additional 2,218 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is presently -10.83%.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

Baker Hughes Incorporated is engaged in the oilfield services industry. The Company is a supplier of oilfield services, products, technology and systems used in the oil and natural gas industry around the world. The Company also provides products and services for other businesses, including downstream chemicals, and process and pipeline services.

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.