Q2 2017 Earnings Forecast for Ryder System, Inc. Issued By Seaport Global Securities (R)

Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) – Equities researchers at Seaport Global Securities decreased their Q2 2017 EPS estimates for Ryder System in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. Seaport Global Securities analyst K. Sterling now expects that the transportation company will earn $0.89 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.30. Seaport Global Securities has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Ryder System’s FY2017 earnings at $4.35 EPS, Q2 2018 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q3 2018 earnings at $1.48 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $1.40 EPS and FY2018 earnings at $4.84 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Stephens cut Ryder System from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $81.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ryder System from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ryder System currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.75.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) opened at 67.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.87 and a beta of 1.27. Ryder System has a one year low of $56.98 and a one year high of $85.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $74.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.96.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.02. The firm earned $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. Ryder System had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 14.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in R. Cantab Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Ryder System during the fourth quarter valued at about $128,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ryder System by 72.7% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,133 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Crow Point Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ryder System during the third quarter valued at about $155,000. Boston Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ryder System during the first quarter valued at about $224,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Ryder System by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 3,065 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.68% of the company’s stock.

In other Ryder System news, EVP Karen M. Jones sold 4,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.40, for a total transaction of $299,912.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Art A. Garcia sold 2,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.83, for a total value of $173,820.15. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $787,511.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,783 shares of company stock worth $1,127,617 in the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ryder System Company Profile

Ryder System, Inc is engaged in offering transportation and supply chain management solutions. The Company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), which provides leasing, commercial rental, contract maintenance, and contract-related maintenance of trucks, tractors and trailers to customers principally in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom; Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS), which provides vehicles and drivers as part of a dedicated transportation solution in the United States, and Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), which provides supply chain solutions, including distribution and transportation services in North America and Asia.

