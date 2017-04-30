Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp cut their Q2 2017 earnings per share estimates for Penske Automotive Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. KeyCorp analyst B. Hoselton now anticipates that the company will earn $1.13 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.18. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Penske Automotive Group’s Q3 2017 earnings at $1.11 EPS and Q4 2017 earnings at $1.04 EPS.

PAG has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Penske Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Gabelli upgraded shares of Penske Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc assumed coverage on shares of Penske Automotive Group in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. They issued a “positive” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.00.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Q2 2017 Earnings Forecast for Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (PAG) Issued By KeyCorp” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/30/q2-2017-earnings-forecast-for-penske-automotive-group-inc-pag-issued-by-keycorp.html.

Shares of Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) opened at 47.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.94 and its 200 day moving average is $49.47. Penske Automotive Group has a 52-week low of $29.29 and a 52-week high of $56.05.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The business earned $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Penske Automotive Group by 10.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Penske Automotive Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in Penske Automotive Group by 12.9% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc purchased a new position in Penske Automotive Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Penske Automotive Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.25% of the company’s stock.

Penske Automotive Group Company Profile

Penske Automotive Group, Inc is an international transportation services company. The Company operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships principally in the United States, Canada and Western Europe, and distributes commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems, and related parts and services principally in Australia and New Zealand.

Receive News & Ratings for Penske Automotive Group Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penske Automotive Group Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.