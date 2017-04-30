Q2 2017 Earnings Forecast for MSA Safety Incorporated Issued By Seaport Global Securities (MSA)

MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) – Stock analysts at Seaport Global Securities increased their Q2 2017 earnings per share estimates for shares of MSA Safety in a research note issued on Thursday. Seaport Global Securities analyst W. Liptak now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $0.89 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.87. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for MSA Safety’s Q3 2017 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q4 2017 earnings at $0.94 EPS, FY2017 earnings at $3.30 EPS, Q1 2018 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q2 2018 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q3 2018 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $1.08 EPS and FY2018 earnings at $3.59 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of MSA Safety from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective (up previously from $72.00) on shares of MSA Safety in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MSA Safety from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th.

Shares of MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) opened at 77.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 31.47 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $70.11 and its 200-day moving average is $66.85. MSA Safety has a 1-year low of $46.20 and a 1-year high of $82.12.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.08. The business earned $265.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.06 million. MSA Safety had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of MSA Safety by 60.1% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 137,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,953,000 after buying an additional 51,439 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of MSA Safety by 12.4% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 475,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,598,000 after buying an additional 52,379 shares in the last quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of MSA Safety by 48.1% in the third quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 46,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,681,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of MSA Safety by 0.8% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 65,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,817,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its position in shares of MSA Safety by 1.6% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 14,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $829,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.30% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director L Edward Shaw, Jr. sold 29,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.34, for a total value of $2,049,848.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 493,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,683,528.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider William M. Lambert sold 59,415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.29, for a total value of $4,295,110.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 209,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,152,562.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 163,307 shares of company stock worth $11,540,457. Corporate insiders own 15.53% of the company’s stock.

MSA Safety Company Profile

Mine Safety Appliances Company is engaged in the development, manufacture and supply of products that protect people’s health and safety. The Company’s line of safety products is used by workers worldwide in the fire service, homeland security, oil and gas, construction and other industries, as well as the military.

