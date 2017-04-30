Q2 2017 Earnings Forecast for Halliburton Company (HAL) Issued By FBR & Co

Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) – Analysts at FBR & Co increased their Q2 2017 EPS estimates for Halliburton Company in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. FBR & Co analyst T. Curran now expects that the oilfield services company will post earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.16. FBR & Co has a “Outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. FBR & Co also issued estimates for Halliburton Company’s FY2017 earnings at $1.07 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group AG reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (down previously from $62.00) on shares of Halliburton Company in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Citigroup Inc lowered their price objective on Halliburton Company from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Vetr raised Halliburton Company from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $62.72 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 20th. Tudor Pickering assumed coverage on Halliburton Company in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Halliburton Company from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Halliburton Company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.34.

Shares of Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) opened at 45.88 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.59. Halliburton Company has a 12 month low of $38.24 and a 12 month high of $58.78. The stock’s market capitalization is $39.78 billion.

Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The oilfield services company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. Halliburton Company had a negative return on equity of 0.15% and a negative net margin of 36.28%. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, Director Murry Gerber acquired 5,390 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $57.11 per share, for a total transaction of $307,822.90. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 51,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,933,055.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Myrtle L. Jones sold 726 shares of Halliburton Company stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.63, for a total value of $38,209.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,418 shares in the company, valued at $811,449.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HAL. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD boosted its stake in Halliburton Company by 2.5% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD now owns 66,974 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $3,005,000 after buying an additional 1,604 shares during the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD boosted its stake in Halliburton Company by 147.4% in the fourth quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 557,209 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $30,139,000 after buying an additional 331,965 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its stake in Halliburton Company by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 604,479 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $32,703,000 after buying an additional 39,547 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Halliburton Company by 56.1% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 64,305 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $2,886,000 after buying an additional 23,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, L & S Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Halliburton Company during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,633,000. Institutional investors own 79.50% of the company’s stock.

About Halliburton Company

Halliburton Company provides services and products to the upstream oil and natural gas industry throughout the lifecycle of the reservoir, from locating hydrocarbons and managing geological data, to drilling and formation evaluation, well construction and completion, and optimizing production throughout the life of the field.

