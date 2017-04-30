Earthstone Energy Inc Expected to Earn Q2 2017 Earnings of $0.01 Per Share (ESTE)

Earthstone Energy Inc (ARCA:ESTE) – Research analysts at Roth Capital issued their Q2 2017 earnings per share estimates for shares of Earthstone Energy in a note issued to investors on Thursday, according to Zacks Investment Research. Roth Capital analyst J. White forecasts that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $0.01 for the quarter. Roth Capital currently has a “Buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Earthstone Energy’s Q3 2017 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q4 2017 earnings at $0.07 EPS, FY2017 earnings at $0.07 EPS and FY2018 earnings at $0.25 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on ESTE. Canaccord Genuity set a $18.00 price target on Earthstone Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Earthstone Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. FBR & Co lowered their price target on Earthstone Energy from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Seaport Global Securities raised Earthstone Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Iberia Capital started coverage on Earthstone Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Earthstone Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.67.

Earthstone Energy (ARCA:ESTE) traded down 2.18% during trading on Friday, hitting $13.47. The stock had a trading volume of 75,604 shares. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.86. The stock’s market cap is $300.02 million. Earthstone Energy has a 12 month low of $7.67 and a 12 month high of $15.93.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amtrust Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Earthstone Energy during the fourth quarter worth $1,420,000. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Earthstone Energy by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,253 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $952,000 after buying an additional 11,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Earthstone Energy during the fourth quarter worth $233,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.96% of the company’s stock.

About Earthstone Energy

Earthstone Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas development and production company. The Company is also engaged in corporate mergers and the acquisition of oil and natural gas properties that have production and future development opportunities. Its operations are all in the upstream segment of the oil and natural gas industry and all its properties are onshore in the United States.

