Q2 2017 Earnings Estimate for Silgan Holdings Inc. Issued By KeyCorp (SLGN)

Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp lowered their Q2 2017 EPS estimates for Silgan Holdings in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. KeyCorp analyst A. Josephson now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.70 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.71. KeyCorp currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Silgan Holdings’ Q3 2017 earnings at $1.43 EPS, Q4 2017 earnings at $0.55 EPS, FY2017 earnings at $3.30 EPS and FY2018 earnings at $3.45 EPS.

Silgan Holdings (NASDAQ:SLGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.09. Silgan Holdings had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 25.75%. The business had revenue of $805.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $795.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

SLGN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bank of America Corp upgraded Silgan Holdings from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Silgan Holdings from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Silgan Holdings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Barclays PLC raised their price objective on Silgan Holdings from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Silgan Holdings presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.71.

Silgan Holdings (NASDAQ:SLGN) opened at 60.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 23.77 and a beta of 0.57. Silgan Holdings has a 52-week low of $47.16 and a 52-week high of $64.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $59.55 and its 200-day moving average is $55.30.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Silgan Holdings by 1.4% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $852,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA raised its stake in Silgan Holdings by 194.5% in the first quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 216,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,844,000 after buying an additional 142,908 shares during the period. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Silgan Holdings by 157.5% in the first quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 4,532 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 2,772 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Silgan Holdings during the first quarter worth about $953,000. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management bought a new stake in Silgan Holdings during the first quarter worth about $18,380,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

Silgan Holdings Company Profile

Silgan Holdings Inc is a holding company. The Company is a manufacturer of rigid packaging for consumer goods products. The Company operates in three business segments: metal containers, closures and plastic containers. Its metal container segment is engaged in the manufacture and sale of steel and aluminum containers for human and pet food and general line products.

