Pzena Investment Management, Inc. (PZN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Pzena Investment Management, Inc. (NYSE:PZN) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The asset manager reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30 million. Pzena Investment Management had a net margin of 14.93% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of Pzena Investment Management (NYSE:PZN) traded down 4.46% during trading on Friday, hitting $10.29. 99,043 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.93 and a 200-day moving average of $9.76. The company has a market cap of $178.64 million, a P/E ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 2.07. Pzena Investment Management has a 12-month low of $7.06 and a 12-month high of $11.85.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 26th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Pzena Investment Management’s payout ratio is currently 20.69%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its stake in shares of Pzena Investment Management by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 27,609 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Pzena Investment Management by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 305,503 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,394,000 after buying an additional 4,771 shares in the last quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pzena Investment Management by 45.9% in the third quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 18,411 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 5,789 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Pzena Investment Management by 13.2% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 64,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Pzena Investment Management by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 200,155 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after buying an additional 8,143 shares in the last quarter. 15.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pzena Investment Management from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Pzena Investment Management in a research note on Thursday, January 12th.

Pzena Investment Management Company Profile

Pzena Investment Management, Inc is a holding company. The Company is the sole managing member of Pzena Investment Management, LLC. Pzena Investment Management, LLC is an investment management company. The Company also serves as the general partner of Pzena Investment Management, LP. The Company offers institutional investment products to public and corporate pension funds, endowments, foundations and certain commingled vehicles geared toward institutional investors.

